SCHV Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the SCHV ETF (Symbol: SCHV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $65.51, changing hands as low as $64.98 per share. SCHV shares are currently trading down about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SCHV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SCHV's low point in its 52 week range is $58 per share, with $70.03 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $65.11.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.