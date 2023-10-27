News & Insights

SCHV Getting Very Oversold

October 27, 2023 — 01:52 pm EDT

October 27, 2023

In trading on Friday, shares of the SCHV ETF (Symbol: SCHV) entered into oversold territory, changing hands as low as $61.57 per share. We define oversold territory using the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which is a technical analysis indicator used to measure momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.

In the case of SCHV, the RSI reading has hit 28.6 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 30.0. A bullish investor could look at SCHV's 28.6 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.

Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), SCHV's low point in its 52 week range is $61.57 per share, with $69.64 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $61.61. SCHV shares are currently trading down about 0.6% on the day.

SCHV 1 Year Performance Chart

