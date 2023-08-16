News & Insights

Schumer says he and McCarthy agreed to gov't funding resolution -MSNBC

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday said he met with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy a few weeks ago and agreed to a resolution that could extend current federal government spending for a few months.

Schumer, in an interview on MSNBC, called the meeting "a good sign." Current government funding is due to expire Sept. 30.

