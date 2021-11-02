Schumer 'hopeful' Democrats agree on prescription drug pricing as soon as Tuesday

WASHINGTON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday that he was "hopeful" congressional Democrats and the White House would reach an agreement on a plan to lower prescription drug prices "as early as today."

(Reporting by Makini Brice)

