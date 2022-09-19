Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SAMA) has caught the attention of institutional investors who hold a sizeable 47% stake

A look at the shareholders of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SAMA) can tell us which group is most powerful. With 47% stake, institutions possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Since institutional have access to huge amounts of capital, their market moves tend to receive a lot of scrutiny by retail or individual investors. As a result, a sizeable amount of institutional money invested in a firm is generally viewed as a positive attribute.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition II. NasdaqGM:SAMA Ownership Breakdown September 19th 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition II?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition II already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition II's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters. NasdaqGM:SAMA Earnings and Revenue Growth September 19th 2022

Our data indicates that hedge funds own 38% of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition II. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. Our data shows that Schultze Asset Management, LP is the largest shareholder with 18% of shares outstanding. The second and third largest shareholders are RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC and D. E. Shaw & Co., L.P., with an equal amount of shares to their name at 7.2%.

We did some more digging and found that 7 of the top shareholders account for roughly 54% of the register, implying that along with larger shareholders, there are a few smaller shareholders, thereby balancing out each others interests somewhat.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition II

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our information suggests that Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II insiders own under 1% of the company. It seems the board members have no more than US$991k worth of shares in the US$204m company. Many tend to prefer to see a board with bigger shareholdings. A good next step might be to take a look at this free summary of insider buying and selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 14% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition II (of which 3 are concerning!) you should know about.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

