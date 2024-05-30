Schrole Group’s Strategic Shift Boosts Revenue

Schrole Group Ltd. (AU:SCL) has released an update.

Schrole Group Ltd has strategically transformed from a recruitment platform to a comprehensive HR solutions provider, boosting revenues and nearing cash breakeven with a 7.6% increase in sales in FY23. The company has seen robust engagement with over 135,000 job applications in 2023, and is focusing on growth and cost management for sustained success in FY24. Schrole continues to expand its global reach and enhance its full suite of Human Resources SaaS products, catering to the educational sector.

