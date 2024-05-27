News & Insights

Stocks

Schrole Group Ltd Announces Security Cessation

May 27, 2024 — 03:28 am EDT

Schrole Group Ltd. (AU:SCL) has released an update.

Schrole Group Ltd has announced the cessation of 1,364,044 performance rights due to the expiry of options or other convertible securities without exercise or conversion as of May 27, 2024. This announcement signifies a change in the company’s issued capital and is specifically relevant for investors tracking the company’s stock performance rights.

