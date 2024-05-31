Schrole Group Ltd AGM: Key Resolutions Passed

Schrole Group Ltd. (AU:SCL) has released an update.

At the recent Annual General Meeting of Schrole Group Ltd, most resolutions were approved, including the re-election of a director and the issuance of share rights in lieu of directors’ fees. However, the proposal for a 10% Placement Facility was notably rejected by shareholders.

For further insights into AU:SCL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.