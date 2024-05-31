News & Insights

Stocks

Schrole Group Ltd AGM: Key Resolutions Passed

May 31, 2024 — 12:47 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Schrole Group Ltd. (AU:SCL) has released an update.

At the recent Annual General Meeting of Schrole Group Ltd, most resolutions were approved, including the re-election of a director and the issuance of share rights in lieu of directors’ fees. However, the proposal for a 10% Placement Facility was notably rejected by shareholders.

For further insights into AU:SCL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.