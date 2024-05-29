News & Insights

Schrole Group Director’s Shareholding Update

May 29, 2024 — 05:28 am EDT

Schrole Group Ltd. (AU:SCL) has released an update.

Schrole Group Ltd has notified the ASX of a change in the interests of director Mr. Colm O’Brien, who has disposed of 120,000 options at $3.00 each due to expire on 31st December 2024, with the transaction involving no financial consideration. Following this change, Mr. O’Brien’s direct interest in the company now comprises 20,000 fully paid ordinary shares, as the options have been cancelled.

