Schrodinger (SDGR) Price Target Increased by 7.30% to 56.67

The average one-year price target for Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) has been revised to 56.67 / share. This is an increase of 7.30% from the prior estimate of 52.81 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 23.23 to a high of 90.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.92% from the latest reported closing price of 49.31 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 377 funds or institutions reporting positions in Schrodinger. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 4.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SDGR is 0.17%, an increase of 29.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.14% to 57,546K shares. The put/call ratio of SDGR is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust holds 6,982K shares representing 9.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ARK Investment Management holds 3,907K shares representing 5.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,852K shares, representing an increase of 1.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SDGR by 13.31% over the last quarter.

ARKG - ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds 3,792K shares representing 5.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,927K shares, representing a decrease of 3.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SDGR by 42.00% over the last quarter.

Credit Suisse holds 2,602K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,609K shares, representing a decrease of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SDGR by 68.87% over the last quarter.

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 2,467K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,504K shares, representing a decrease of 1.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SDGR by 6.70% over the last quarter.

Schrodinger Background Information

Schrödinger is transforming the way therapeutics and materials are discovered. Schrödinger has pioneered a physics-based software platform that enables discovery of high-quality, novel molecules for drug development and materials applications more rapidly and at lower cost compared to traditional methods. The software platform is used by biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories around the world. Schrödinger's multidisciplinary drug discovery team also leverages its software platform to advance collaborative programs and its own pipeline of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs.

