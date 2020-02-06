Schrödinger prices IPO at $17, above the range

Schrödinger, which provides a software platform for life sciences and materials research, raised $202 million by offering 11.9 million shares at $17, above the range of $14 to $16. Schrödinger plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol SDGR. Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, Jefferies and BMO Capital Markets acted as lead managers on the deal.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.