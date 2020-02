Schrödinger prices IPO at $17, above the range

Schrödinger, which provides a software platform for life sciences and materials research, raised $202 million by offering 11.9 million shares at $17, above the range of $14 to $16. Schrödinger plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol SDGR. Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, Jefferies and BMO Capital Markets acted as lead managers on the deal.

