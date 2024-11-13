News & Insights

Schrodinger price target raised to $28 from $27 at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs raised the firm’s price target on Schrodinger (SDGR) to $28 from $27 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 results and announced deal with Novartis (NVS) involving both a research and expanded software utilization collaboration drove the stock higher, and while operating results from the quarter came in slightly below expectations, the management relayed confidence in the forward outlook for the balance of the year for the company’s Software business, noting resiliency across large and mid-sized ACV accounts with increasing depth of utilization, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

