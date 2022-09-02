Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) dips 4.5% this week as increasing losses might not be inspiring confidence among its investors

Investing in stocks comes with the risk that the share price will fall. And unfortunately for Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) shareholders, the stock is a lot lower today than it was a year ago. In that relatively short period, the share price has plunged 57%. Schrödinger may have better days ahead, of course; we've only looked at a one year period. Even worse, it's down 12% in about a month, which isn't fun at all.

After losing 4.5% this past week, it's worth investigating the company's fundamentals to see what we can infer from past performance.

Because Schrödinger made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last twelve months, Schrödinger increased its revenue by 35%. We think that is pretty nice growth. Unfortunately it seems investors wanted more, because the share price is down 57% in that time. It may well be that the business remains approximately on track, but its revenue growth has simply been delayed. To our minds it isn't enough to just look at revenue, anyway. Always consider when profits will flow.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail). NasdaqGS:SDGR Earnings and Revenue Growth September 2nd 2022

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

We doubt Schrödinger shareholders are happy with the loss of 57% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 18%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. Putting aside the last twelve months, it's good to see the share price has rebounded by 4.2%, in the last ninety days. This could just be a bounce because the selling was too aggressive, but fingers crossed it's the start of a new trend. Shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

