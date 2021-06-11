Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Is Expected To Breakeven In The Near Future

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Schrödinger, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SDGR) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Schrödinger, Inc. provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. With the latest financial year loss of US$24m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$11m, the US$5.4b market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Schrödinger will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Schrödinger is bordering on breakeven, according to the 5 American Healthcare Services analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of US$44m in 2023. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 64% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving Schrödinger's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, though, keep in mind that typically a healthcare tech company has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the product and stage of development the company is in. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Schrödinger currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making healthcare tech company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

