Schrödinger CFO Quits; Names Richie Jain New Finance Chief

May 20, 2025 — 06:57 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Schrödinger, Inc (SDGR) Tuesday said its Chief Financial Officer, Geoffrey Porges has decided to leave the company to pursue other opportunities.

Richie Jain, the company's senior vice president, strategic finance and head of corporate and business development, has been named as its new chief financial officer.

Additionally, Schrödinger has reaffirmed its full-year outlook as well as its guidance for second-quarter software revenue.

