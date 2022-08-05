Schrodinger Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for SDGR

In trading on Friday, shares of Schrodinger Inc (Symbol: SDGR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $32.99, changing hands as low as $29.90 per share. Schrodinger Inc shares are currently trading down about 7.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SDGR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SDGR's low point in its 52 week range is $20.71 per share, with $69.91 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.25.

