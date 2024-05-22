Schroders Trust Announces Share Buyback

Schroder UK Public Private Trust (GB:INOV) has released an update.

Schroders Capital Global Innovation Trust plc has announced the buyback and cancellation of 120,000 of its own ordinary shares at 12.16 pence each, affecting the total issued share capital and voting rights which now stand at 832,920,026.

