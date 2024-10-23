Schroders Trust Adjusts Share Capital with Buyback

Schroder UK Public Private Trust (GB:INOV) has released an update.

Schroders Capital Global Innovation Trust has repurchased 120,000 of its own shares at 10 pence each to be canceled, bringing its total issued share capital to 820,440,026 ordinary shares. This adjustment corrects previous announcements about the company’s share capital figures, ensuring transparency for shareholders. Such repurchases can be a strategic move to increase shareholder value by reducing the number of outstanding shares.

