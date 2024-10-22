Schroder’s Share Buyback Reduces Total Share Count

Schroder UK Public Private Trust (GB:INOV) has released an update.

Schroders Capital Global Innovation Trust has repurchased 120,000 of its own shares at 10.15 pence each, effectively reducing its total share count to 820,320,026. This move enables investors to calculate their shareholding changes in accordance with financial regulations. Such strategic buybacks can potentially boost shareholder value by reducing the number of shares available on the market.

