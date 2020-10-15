Schroders sees Q3 assets rise to $698 billion

LONDON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - British fund firm Schroders SDR.L reported a 2% rise in assets under management to 536.3 billion pounds ($698 billion) on Thursday, boosted by modest inflows across all of its business divisions.

Client cash managed in its asset management unit also increased by around 9 billion pounds to 469.5 billion pounds over the three months to end-September, while assets managed by its solutions business rose to 179.4 billion pounds, from 175.2 billion pounds in July.

The money manager saw half-year profits to end-June fall by 10% after the pandemic sparked heavy outflows from mutual funds.

($1 = 0.7683 pounds)

