Schroders says to buy renewable investor Greencoat for $473 mln

Schroders plc said on Tuesday it has reached agreement to buy 75% of Greencoat Capital Holdings Limited for 358 million pounds ($473.17 million).

Greencoat is one of Europe's largest renewable infrastructure managers with 6.7 billion pounds of assets under management as of 30 November 2021, Schroders said in a statement.

($1 = 0.7566 pounds)

