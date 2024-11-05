Schroders Reports Record AUM Amid Growth and Challenges

Schroders (GB:SDR) has released an update.

Schroders has achieved a new milestone with its assets under management reaching £777.4 billion, supported by positive net flows of £1.6 billion in the first nine months of 2024. The company’s diverse client offerings, particularly in mutual funds and Cazenove Capital, have bolstered growth. However, upcoming outflows from legacy mandates may pose challenges in the next quarter.

