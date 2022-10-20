Schroders reports drop in assets under management

Oct 20 (Reuters) - British fund manager Schroders SDR.L on Thursday reported a drop in its assets under management, as investors responded to geopolitical concerns-led uncertainty and recession risks.

The company posted total assets under management of 752.4 billion pounds ($843.44 billion) as at Sept. 30, compared with 773 billion pounds at June end.

($1 = 0.8921 pounds)

(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

