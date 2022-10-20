Schroders reports drop in assets under management

Contributor
Sinchita Mitra Reuters
Published

British fund manager Schroders on Thursday reported a drop in its assets under management, as investors responded to geopolitical concerns-led uncertainty and recession risks.

Oct 20 (Reuters) - British fund manager Schroders SDR.L on Thursday reported a drop in its assets under management, as investors responded to geopolitical concerns-led uncertainty and recession risks.

The company posted total assets under management of 752.4 billion pounds ($843.44 billion) as at Sept. 30, compared with 773 billion pounds at June end.

($1 = 0.8921 pounds)

(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Sinchita.Mitra@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters