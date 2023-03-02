Schroders reports dip in client funds in 2022, lower profit

LONDON, March 2 (Reuters) - British fund manager Schroders SDR.L reported a slide in its assets under management on Thursday, as market turmoil in 2022 dented the value of its funds and led some investors to pull out of riskier assets.

The company reported total assets under management of 737.5 billion pounds ($883.7 billion) for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, down 4% from 737.5 billion pounds the prior year.

Schroders also reported net outflows of 7.6 billion pounds for the year, while its operating profit fell 14% to 723 million pounds.

The comapny said it would pay shareholders a final dividend of 15 pence per share.

($1 = 0.8346 pounds)

(Reporting by Iain Withers in London and Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru, Editing by Sinead Cruise)

