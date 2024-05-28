Schroders Plc Ups Stake in Avon Protection

Avon Protection (GB:AVON) has released an update.

Avon Protection PLC has announced that Schroders Plc has increased its voting rights in the company, crossing the threshold on May 24, 2024, to now hold 5.125% of the voting rights. The change, which reflects a position previously held at just under 5%, was officially notified to Avon Protection on May 28, 2024.

