Schroders Plc To Acquire 75% Shareholding In Greencoat Capital - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Schroders plc (SDRC.L, SDR.L) has reached an agreement to acquire a 75% shareholding in Greencoat Capital Holdings Limited for an initial consideration of 358 million pounds. Greencoat will become part of Schroders Capital, Schroders' private markets division.

Greencoat Capital is a specialist investment manager focussing on renewable energy infrastructure investing, including wind, solar, bioenergy and heat. Greencoat operates nearly 200 power generation assets across the UK, Europe and the US. The proposed acquisition is anticipated to complete in second half, 2022.

