Schroders Plc Increases Stake in Robert Walters

November 13, 2024 — 09:42 am EST

Robert Walters (GB:RWA) has released an update.

Schroders Plc has crossed a significant threshold in its holdings of Robert Walters PLC, now holding over 5% of the company’s voting rights. This development could influence the future direction of Robert Walters’ stock, catching the interest of investors and market watchers. The notification was officially acknowledged on November 13, 2024.

