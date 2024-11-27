News & Insights

Stocks

Schroders PLC Boosts Share Value with Buyback

November 27, 2024 — 02:11 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Schroders (GB:SDR) has released an update.

Schroders PLC has repurchased 250,000 of its own ordinary shares at an average price of 313.0046 pence per share, as part of its ongoing share buyback program. These shares will be held in treasury, impacting the total voting rights in the company. This strategic move reflects Schroders’ commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

