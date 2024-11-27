Schroders PLC Boosts Share Value with Buyback

Schroders (GB:SDR) has released an update.

Schroders PLC has repurchased 250,000 of its own ordinary shares at an average price of 313.0046 pence per share, as part of its ongoing share buyback program. These shares will be held in treasury, impacting the total voting rights in the company. This strategic move reflects Schroders’ commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

