Schroders PLC Announces Share Buyback Strategy

Schroders PLC has repurchased 300,000 of its ordinary shares, ranging in price from 309.6000 to 313.2000 pence per share, as part of its ongoing share buyback program. These shares will be held in treasury, contributing to a total of 3,428,314 shares now in treasury. This move is a part of Schroders’ strategy to optimize its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

