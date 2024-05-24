News & Insights

Schroders Plc Adjusts Stake in Avon Protection

May 24, 2024 — 11:19 am EDT

Avon Protection (GB:AVON) has released an update.

Avon Protection plc has announced a change in major holdings after Schroders Plc’s voting rights in the company fell slightly below the previous notification threshold on May 23, 2024. Schroders now holds 4.998682% of the voting rights, a minor decrease from their prior holding of 5.101606%. The notification, completed in London on May 24, 2024, indicates a repositioning by one of Avon’s significant investors.

