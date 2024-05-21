Schroders PLC Acquires Significant Stake in ActiveOps

ActiveOps plc (GB:AOM) has released an update.

ActiveOps plc has announced that Schroders PLC has crossed a major shareholding threshold, acquiring an exact stake of 5.996178% in the company. This change in the company’s shareholding structure occurred on May 16, 2024, and was officially notified the following day. The notification details the direct holding of the shares, which stands at over four million shares, representing an equal percentage of the company’s total shares outstanding.

For further insights into GB:AOM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.