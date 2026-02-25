Schroders (LSE:SDR) Price Target Increased by 16.35% to 526.32

The average one-year price target for Schroders (LSE:SDR) has been revised to 526.32 GBX / share. This is an increase of 16.35% from the prior estimate of 452.37 GBX dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 340.37 GBX to a high of 642.60 GBX / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 10.18% from the latest reported closing price of 586.00 GBX / share.

Schroders Maintains 3.67% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 3.67%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.62. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.04% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 168 funds or institutions reporting positions in Schroders. This is an decrease of 62 owner(s) or 26.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SDR is 0.13%, an increase of 27.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.28% to 126,836K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 48,170K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 52,713K shares , representing a decrease of 9.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SDR by 7.29% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,704K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,812K shares , representing a decrease of 10.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SDR by 1.72% over the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust I - Harris Oakmark International Portfolio holds 7,008K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,037K shares , representing a decrease of 14.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SDR by 8.59% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 6,684K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,447K shares , representing a decrease of 11.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SDR by 12.95% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 5,172K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,312K shares , representing a decrease of 2.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SDR by 7.33% over the last quarter.

