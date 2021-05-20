US Markets

Schroders joins investor rebellion over FirstGroup deal

Contributor
Yadarisa Shabong Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

FirstGroup's second-biggest investor Schroders said on Thursday it plans to vote against the British company's $4.6 billion sale of the North American bus businesses to private equity firm EQT, joining top investor Coast Capital in opposing the deal.

May 20 (Reuters) - FirstGroup's second-biggest investor Schroders said on Thursday it plans to vote against the British company's $4.6 billion sale of the North American bus businesses to private equity firm EQT, joining top investor Coast Capital in opposing the deal.

"After careful consideration of the merits of the proposed sale of First Student and First Transit, we have the intention of voting against the deal as it stands, as we believe it undervalues these businesses," a Schroders spokesperson said.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Yadarisa; +919742735150;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Is peak recovery being priced into the market and how it’s impacting stocks?

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss if peak recovery is being priced into the market and how it’s impacting cyclical and tech stocks.

    18 hours ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular