Schroders Increases Stake in TP ICAP Group

November 13, 2024 — 11:17 am EST

TP ICap (GB:TCAP) has released an update.

Schroders Plc has increased its stake in TP ICAP Group, raising its voting rights to over 5.27%, up from a previous 4.85%. This change was prompted by an acquisition or disposal of voting rights, marking a significant shift in the company’s shareholder dynamics. Investors and market watchers may find this development noteworthy as it reflects potential strategic moves within the financial markets.

