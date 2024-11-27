News & Insights

Stocks

Schroders Increases Stake in Sosandar PLC to 13%

November 27, 2024 — 07:57 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Sosandar PLC (GB:SOS) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Sosandar PLC has announced that Schroders PLC has increased its stake in the company to 13.19%, up from a previous 11.97%. This move marks a significant acquisition in the retail fashion brand, sparking interest among investors in the financial markets. The transaction underlines Schroders’ confidence in Sosandar’s growth potential.

For further insights into GB:SOS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.