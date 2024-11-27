Schroders Increases Stake in Sosandar PLC to 13%

Sosandar PLC (GB:SOS) has released an update.
Sosandar PLC has announced that Schroders PLC has increased its stake in the company to 13.19%, up from a previous 11.97%. This move marks a significant acquisition in the retail fashion brand, sparking interest among investors in the financial markets. The transaction underlines Schroders’ confidence in Sosandar’s growth potential.
