Markets

Schroders H1 profit slides 10% as crisis bites

Contributor
Pamela Barbaglia Reuters
Published

British money manager Schroders on Thursday posted a 10% fall in profit before tax and exceptional items in the first half of the year amid rising outflows in mutual funds.

LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - British money manager Schroders SDR.L on Thursday posted a 10% fall in profit before tax and exceptional items in the first half of the year amid rising outflows in mutual funds.

The UK's largest-listed fund manager by market capitalisation reported 306.2 million pounds ($396.77 million)in profit before tax and exceptional items for the first half of the year, down from 340.4 million pounds in the same period last year.

Net operating revenue was down 2% to 971.6 million pounds while net income slipped 3% to just over 1 billion pounds.

Assets under management rose by 5% to a record high of 525.8 billion pounds, ahead of a company-compiled analyst consensus of 519.4 billion pounds.

($1 = 0.7717 pounds)

(Reporting By Pamela Barbaglia)

((pamela.barbaglia@thomsonreuters.com; +442075427723; Reuters Messaging: pamela.barbaglia.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular