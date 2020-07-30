Schroders H1 profit slides 10% as crisis bites

LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - British money manager Schroders SDR.L on Thursday posted a 10% fall in profit before tax and exceptional items in the first half of the year amid rising outflows in mutual funds.

The UK's largest-listed fund manager by market capitalisation reported 306.2 million pounds ($396.77 million)in profit before tax and exceptional items for the first half of the year, down from 340.4 million pounds in the same period last year.

Net operating revenue was down 2% to 971.6 million pounds while net income slipped 3% to just over 1 billion pounds.

Assets under management rose by 5% to a record high of 525.8 billion pounds, ahead of a company-compiled analyst consensus of 519.4 billion pounds.

($1 = 0.7717 pounds)

(Reporting By Pamela Barbaglia)

