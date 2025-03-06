News & Insights

Markets

Schroders FY24 Profit, AUM Rise; Maintains Dividend; Issues 3-year Targets; Stock Up

March 06, 2025 — 04:03 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Schroders Plc (SDR.L) were gaining around 6 percent in the morning trading in London after the British asset management company on Thursday reported higher profit and assets under management in fiscal 2024. The company also announced new three-year targets in a clear plan to return the business to profitable growth.

Over the next three years, the company plans to deliver 150 million pounds of annualised net cost savings, and stabilise revenues in Public Markets, among others.

Further, the Board proposes an unchanged final dividend of 15.0 pence per share.

For fiscal 2024, the company's profit before tax grew 14 percent to 558.1 million pounds from last year's 487.6 million pounds. Basic earnings per share were 26.4 pence, up 7 percent from last year's 24.6 pence.

Operating profit, meanwhile, dropped 3 percent to 640.5 million pounds from 661.0 million pounds a year ago.

Net operating revenue excluding performance fees and net carried interest went up 2 percent to 2.29 billion pounds from 2.25 billion pounds a year ago, driven by strong performance in Wealth Management and Schroders Capital.

AUM including joint ventures and associates grew 4 percent to 778.7 billion pounds from prior year's 750.6 billion pounds.

Separately, Schroders announced that Deborah Waterhouse, having served on the Board for six years, has decided not to stand for re-election at Annual General Meeting on May 1.

The Company also announced that Ian King will step down from the role of Senior Independent Director and be succeeded by Iain Mackay with effect from the conclusion of the AGM.

In London, Schroders shares were trading at 402.00 pence, up 5.73 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.