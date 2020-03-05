Schroders FY profits dip as investors ditch equities

By Simon Jessop

LONDON, March 5 (Reuters) - British money manager Schroders SDR.L on Thursday posted a 4% fall in full-year pretax profit, hit by higher costs and a decrease in revenue margins as market uncertainty led some investors to sell out of equities.

Markets have tumbled in the past two weeks amid concern about the impacts on economic growth of coronavirus, and Schroders said short-term market moves would depend on the world's response to the threat.

"We believe that our business resilience is sufficient to deal with this, but the impact on economies and markets will be highly correlated with how effective containment measures are," Chief Executive Peter Harrison said in a statement.

However, Schroders said its strategy of expanding wealth management, private assets and providing a broader range of asset management 'solutions' to clients was doing well, helping total assets pass half a trillion pounds for the first time.

"We are pleased that the structural changes we have made in our business have delivered a resilient performance with record net new business of 43.4 billion pounds during the year," Harrison said.

Despite the increase in total assets, pretax profit in the year to end-December was 624.6 million pounds ($804.55 million), down from 649.9 million pounds a year earlier after staff and other costs rose and revenue margins dipped.

While net income was flat at 2.13 billion pounds, operating expenses rose 4% to 1.4 billion pounds.

