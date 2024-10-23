News & Insights

Schroders Ensures Stability Amid Share Transfers

October 23, 2024 — 07:02 am EDT

Schroders (GB:SDR) has released an update.

Schroders plc announced the transfer of 4,756,775 ordinary shares involving Veritas Limited and Claire Fitzalan Howard, both part of the company’s principal shareholder group. Despite these internal transactions, the overall shareholding of the principal shareholder group remains unchanged, ensuring stability within the company’s ownership structure.

