Schroders Enhances Share Buyback Strategy

Schroders PLC has repurchased 250,000 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, with an average purchase price of 315.4974 pence per share. These shares will be held in treasury, contributing to a total of over 2.6 million treasury shares while maintaining a voting rights count of over 1.6 billion. This strategic move is in line with the company’s efforts to manage its capital efficiently.

