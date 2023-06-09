News & Insights

World Markets

Schroders dumps remaining Odey investments after FT report - spokesperson

Credit: REUTERS/JOHN SIBLEY

June 09, 2023 — 08:08 am EDT

Written by Naomi Rovnick for Reuters ->

LONDON, June 9 (Reuters) - British asset manager Schroders SDR.L said on Friday it has sold its remaining investments in Odey Asset Management following allegations of sexual misconduct by Crispin Odey published in media.

Schroders had invested client money into Odey Swan - a fund run by Crispin Odey - through two of its multimanager funds, though had already been selling these down for some months, a spokesperson for Schroders confirmed in an emailed statement.

"Schroders sold the last of its residual Odey Swan investments following the FT’s report of sexual misconduct allegations against Crispin Odey, published on Thursday of this week," the statement added.

The Financial Times and Tortoise Media on Thursday reported Odey had sexually harassed or assaulted 13 women over a 25-year span.

(Reporting by Naomi Rovnick, writing by Karin Strohecker)

((karin.strohecker@thomsonreuters.com; +442075427262; Reuters Messaging: karin.strohecker.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.