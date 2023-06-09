Schroders dumps remaining Odey investments after FT report - spokesperson

LONDON, June 9 (Reuters) - British asset manager Schroders SDR.L said on Friday it has sold its remaining investments in Odey Asset Management following allegations of sexual misconduct by Crispin Odey published in media.

Schroders had invested client money into Odey Swan - a fund run by Crispin Odey - through two of its multimanager funds, though had already been selling these down for some months, a spokesperson for Schroders confirmed in an emailed statement.

"Schroders sold the last of its residual Odey Swan investments following the FT’s report of sexual misconduct allegations against Crispin Odey, published on Thursday of this week," the statement added.

The Financial Times and Tortoise Media on Thursday reported Odey had sexually harassed or assaulted 13 women over a 25-year span.

(Reporting by Naomi Rovnick, writing by Karin Strohecker)

