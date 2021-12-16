Schroders confirms talks to buy stake in green investor Greencoat

British fund manager Schroders confirmed on Thursday it was in advanaced talks to buy a significant stake in renewables investment firm Greencoat Capital.

Schroders issued the statement after a report by Sky News that it was close to taking a 75% stake.

The fund manager said there was no certainty the talks would lead to a final agreement, adding it was continuing to evaluate other potential acquisition opportunities.

