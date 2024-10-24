News & Insights

Schroders Capital Trust’s Voting Rights Adjusted

October 24, 2024 — 12:55 pm EDT

Schroder UK Public Private Trust (GB:INOV) has released an update.

Schroders Capital Global Innovation Trust reported a change in voting rights after City of London Investment Management Company Limited decreased its stake from 15.97% to 14.82%. This shift reflects an adjustment in the company’s strategic holdings, highlighting the dynamic nature of investment portfolios. Such movements are crucial for investors tracking shareholder influence in the financial markets.

