Schroders Capital Trust’s Voting Rights Adjusted

Schroders Capital Global Innovation Trust reported a change in voting rights after City of London Investment Management Company Limited decreased its stake from 15.97% to 14.82%. This shift reflects an adjustment in the company’s strategic holdings, highlighting the dynamic nature of investment portfolios. Such movements are crucial for investors tracking shareholder influence in the financial markets.

