Schroders Capital Trust’s Share Buyback Strategy

Schroder UK Public Private Trust (GB:INOV) has released an update.
Schroders Capital Global Innovation Trust has repurchased 120,000 of its own shares at a price of 10 pence each, reducing its share capital and maintaining 817,680,026 voting rights in the company. This strategic move aligns with the company’s capital management efforts and may impact shareholder calculations under financial regulations.
