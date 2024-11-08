Schroders Capital Trust Executes Share Buyback

Schroder UK Public Private Trust (GB:INOV) has released an update.

Schroders Capital Global Innovation Trust has repurchased 120,000 of its own shares at 9.9 pence each, effectively reducing its outstanding share count to 818,640,026. This move comes as the company aims to consolidate its share capital, which could impact shareholder calculations under regulatory guidelines.

