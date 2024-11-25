Schroders Capital Trust Buys Back Shares

Schroder UK Public Private Trust (GB:INOV) has released an update.
Schroders Capital Global Innovation Trust has repurchased 120,000 of its own shares at 9.8 pence each, reducing the total share count to 817,320,026. This move is part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure effectively. Shareholders can use this updated figure to assess their holdings under regulatory requirements.
