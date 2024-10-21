Schroders Capital Streamlines Share Structure with Buyback

Schroder UK Public Private Trust (GB:INOV) has released an update.

Schroders Capital Global Innovation Trust has repurchased 120,000 of its own shares at 10.02 pence each, reducing its total share count to streamline its capital structure. This move leaves the company with a total of 820,440,026 voting rights, giving shareholders a clear basis for calculating their stakes. The transaction reflects the company’s active management of its equity base in the dynamic financial markets.

