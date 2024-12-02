Schroders Capital Share Buyback and Its Implications

Schroder UK Public Private Trust (GB:INOV) has released an update.

Schroders Capital Global Innovation Trust has repurchased 120,000 of its ordinary shares at 9.8 pence each for cancellation, adjusting its total share capital to 816,720,026. This strategic move might impact shareholder interests under the Financial Conduct Authority’s rules, as the number of voting rights remains unchanged. Investors should consider how this buyback could influence their shareholdings and voting power.

