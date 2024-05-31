Schroders Capital Reports Share Capital Structure

Schroder UK Public Private Trust (GB:INOV) has released an update.

Schroders Capital Global Innovation Trust plc has announced that as of May 31, 2024, it has an issued share capital of 832,200,026 ordinary shares, each with corresponding voting rights. Shareholders can use this total share figure as a reference for reporting changes in ownership as per the Financial Conduct Authority’s regulations. The company maintains zero shares in treasury, signifying all issued shares are available for trading and potential voting.

