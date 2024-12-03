Schroders Capital Reduces Share Count with Buyback

Schroder UK Public Private Trust (GB:INOV) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Schroders Capital Global Innovation Trust has repurchased 120,000 of its own shares at 9.94 pence each, reducing the total number of shares available. This move leaves the company with an issued share capital of over 816 million shares, with no shares held in treasury, impacting shareholder voting rights and interest notifications.
For further insights into GB:INOV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Focuses on Value All Around
- Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Posts Results, Plans Expansion
- ‘Stay Away,’ Says Hans Mosesmann About Intel Stock
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.