Schroders Capital Reduces Share Count with Buyback

Schroders Capital Global Innovation Trust has repurchased 120,000 of its own shares at 9.94 pence each, reducing the total number of shares available. This move leaves the company with an issued share capital of over 816 million shares, with no shares held in treasury, impacting shareholder voting rights and interest notifications.

